Helicopter crash in Great Britain: one fatality, 10-year-old boy among injured

A 70-year-old man died after a helicopter crash in the UK, three others were injured, including a 10-year-old boy, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to reports of a helicopter crash in a field near Ings Lane, Bentley.

Officers say the man sustained serious injuries in the crash and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family has been informed and is receiving support from our officers," police said.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries.

A parallel investigation has been launched between the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.

Chief Detective Inspector Gary Magney, the police commander, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

We and our emergency service colleagues remain at the scene and have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances of the incident in parallel with the AAIB."

He said anyone with information about the incident should contact the police, adding that they were "particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has video footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash."

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, said: "This is terrible news and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim of this horrific incident.

My office is in contact with the relevant authorities, including South Yorkshire Police, and I know that all of Doncaster will be united today in thinking of the victim."

The helicopter was on a private flight that departed from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before the crash.

