Heat will end summer, and a "tilt" towards autumn is expected after September 6 - forecaster

Summer in Ukraine will end with heat, in some places up to 33 degrees Celsius, and a peculiar "tilt" towards autumn, approximately, will occur after September 6, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Facebook, writes UNN.

Heat will end the summer season in Ukraine. On August 30 and 31, in most regions, the maximum air temperature during the day will be +28+33 degrees. - Didenko wrote.

According to her, the air will be milder at night. +14...+19, in the south up to +20 degrees.

"The anticyclone is stubbornly resisting and not letting Atlantic moisture into Ukraine," the meteorologist noted and showed a map.

In most European countries, according to her, occasional rains are expected on the weekend, while in Ukraine there will be no precipitation. "Perhaps tomorrow in some places in Donetsk region, and on Sunday in the Carpathians - local precipitation," she added.

In Kyiv on August 30-31, according to the forecast, it will be hot, +28...+31 degrees, without precipitation.

"On September 1, the heat will slightly weaken in the west and north, +24...+28 degrees are expected, in the rest of Ukraine it will still be hot, up to +33 degrees," Didenko reported.

Rains on September 1, according to her, are likely in the afternoon in the east, south, and central parts of Ukraine. In the west and north - no precipitation.

"A noticeable weakening of the heat, a kind of tilt towards autumn, is expected to occur approximately after September 6," Didenko reported.

"Summer is ending and passes our just hopes to autumn. Everything will be as we need it to be!" - Didenko emphasized.

