ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 36270 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 138617 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69648 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Heat will end summer, and a "tilt" towards autumn is expected after September 6 - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The last days of summer in Ukraine will be marked by heat up to +33 degrees. A noticeable weakening of the heat and a "tilt" towards autumn is expected after September 6.

Heat will end summer, and a "tilt" towards autumn is expected after September 6 - forecaster

Summer in Ukraine will end with heat, in some places up to 33 degrees Celsius, and a peculiar "tilt" towards autumn, approximately, will occur after September 6, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Facebook, writes UNN.

Heat will end the summer season in Ukraine. On August 30 and 31, in most regions, the maximum air temperature during the day will be +28+33 degrees.

- Didenko wrote.

According to her, the air will be milder at night. +14...+19, in the south up to +20 degrees.

"The anticyclone is stubbornly resisting and not letting Atlantic moisture into Ukraine," the meteorologist noted and showed a map.

In most European countries, according to her, occasional rains are expected on the weekend, while in Ukraine there will be no precipitation. "Perhaps tomorrow in some places in Donetsk region, and on Sunday in the Carpathians - local precipitation," she added.

In Kyiv on August 30-31, according to the forecast, it will be hot, +28...+31 degrees, without precipitation.

"On September 1, the heat will slightly weaken in the west and north, +24...+28 degrees are expected, in the rest of Ukraine it will still be hot, up to +33 degrees," Didenko reported.

Rains on September 1, according to her, are likely in the afternoon in the east, south, and central parts of Ukraine. In the west and north - no precipitation.

"A noticeable weakening of the heat, a kind of tilt towards autumn, is expected to occur approximately after September 6," Didenko reported.

"Summer is ending and passes our just hopes to autumn. Everything will be as we need it to be!" - Didenko emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Donetsk Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv