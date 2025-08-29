Heat up to +31 returns to Ukraine: today's weather forecast

$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"This is not our war": Szijjártó accused Ukraine of "provocations" amid the scandal surrounding Robert BrovdiAugust 28, 05:38 PM • 3318 views
Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take placeAugust 28, 06:03 PM • 4796 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmedAugust 28, 06:04 PM • 5820 views
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attackAugust 28, 06:17 PM • 9864 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands12:54 AM • 3828 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 56329 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 108429 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 195034 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 197627 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Denmark
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 125877 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 156201 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 158176 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 148529 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 179112 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system

Heat up to +31 returns to Ukraine: today's weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on the last day of summer. Air temperature in many regions will reach +30°C.

Heat up to +31 returns to Ukraine: today's weather forecast

On Friday, August 29, the weather in Ukraine promises to be warm. The thermometer will show about 30 degrees Celsius in many regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Slight cloudiness is expected on Friday, but forecasters note that there will be no precipitation on this day. In the last days of calendar summer, the sun will often appear in the sky.

The wind will be predominantly southerly with gusts of 7-12 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will "jump" to +26...+31 °C. At the same time, in the Carpathians, it will be +18...+23 °C during the day.

Today in Kyiv and the region, there will also be slight cloudiness, but no precipitation. The wind will be southerly with gusts of 7-12 m/s. 

The temperature in the region during the day will range from +26...+31°C.

In Kyiv, the air will warm up to +27...+29 °C during the day.

Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 3125.08.25, 08:07 • 234257 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv