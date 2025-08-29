Heat up to +31 returns to Ukraine: today's weather forecast

On Friday, August 29, the weather in Ukraine promises to be warm. The thermometer will show about 30 degrees Celsius in many regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Slight cloudiness is expected on Friday, but forecasters note that there will be no precipitation on this day. In the last days of calendar summer, the sun will often appear in the sky.

The wind will be predominantly southerly with gusts of 7-12 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will "jump" to +26...+31 °C. At the same time, in the Carpathians, it will be +18...+23 °C during the day.

Today in Kyiv and the region, there will also be slight cloudiness, but no precipitation. The wind will be southerly with gusts of 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the region during the day will range from +26...+31°C.

In Kyiv, the air will warm up to +27...+29 °C during the day.

