“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee opposes MPs' participation in the distribution of investment projects

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee opposes MPs' participation in the distribution of investment projects

Kyiv  •  UNN

The leadership of the IMF mission to Ukraine has stated that MPs should not be involved in the distribution of investment projects because of the risk of politicizing the process. Ministries will independently determine the objects of financing within investment projects.

The management of the International Monetary Fund mission in Ukraine is against the participation of MPs in the distribution of investment projects, as they believe that this politicizes the process and reduces its transparency. This was reported by Roksolana Pidlasa, MP, chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, during the presentation of the January issue of the Monitoring of the IMF Program and Ukraine's Plan under the Ukraine Facility, UNN reports.

"We talked to the leadership of the International Monetary Fund mission in Ukraine, who told us directly, in writing, that they are against the participation of MPs in the distribution of investment projects because they believe that this politicizes the process and reduces the transparency of the process," Pidlasa said.

She noted that MPs will not provide for the allocation of individual "objects" at the stage of decision-making by the Strategic Investment Council.

"That is, the ministry will choose which "objects" to finance within the framework of an investment project," Pidlasa added

Addendum

In 2024, the Strategic Investment Council began its work and approved the Unified Public Investment Portfolio - 787 projects, of which 92 projects were selected for this year. In particular, the social sector, infrastructure reconstruction, as well as demining and civil protection were identified as priority areas for recovery this year.

The Government established the Strategic Investment Council to set priorities for public investment on May 14, 2024.

The Council approves a medium-term plan of priority public investments, which will be prepared jointly with the Budget Declaration, and a single portfolio of public investment projects that have been pre-assessed and prioritized, and will also carry out top-level monitoring of their implementation.

In December 2024, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announcedthat Ukraine would receive a new IMF tranche of $1.1 billion. 

The funds will be used to finance important state budget expenditures.

The total amount of payments to Ukraine under this program will increase to almost $9.8 billion since its launch.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

