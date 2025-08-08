$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22772 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19087 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17638 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29914 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18921 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42519 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48703 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28559 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96339 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Head of SAP explained who has the right to initiate investigations against MPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

Oleksandr Klymenko stated that NABU and SAP do not have the right to initiate investigations against people's deputies; this is the exclusive competence of the Prosecutor General. NABU Director Semen Kryvonos added that the Prosecutor General also approves petitions for searches of MPs.

Head of SAP explained who has the right to initiate investigations against MPs

NABU and SAPO do not have the right to initiate investigations against people's deputies. This is exclusively the competence of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Neither NABU nor SAPO have the right to initiate an investigation against a people's deputy. This is exclusively the competence of the Prosecutor General. He initiates this investigation and instructs NABU to carry it out, and we, as SAPO, provide procedural guidance. If such a proceeding comes to us, we are obliged to investigate it

- Klymenko explained.

UAH 140 million scheme for cable procurement for Ukrzaliznytsia: MP Bondar's arrest extended, but bail reduced7/31/25, 1:58 PM • 3468 views

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos added that requests for searches of people's deputies are also approved by the Prosecutor General.

In addition, Kryvonos stated that there are people's deputies who are suspected and accused under various articles.

There is also embezzlement of state property, land plots, there is embezzlement of gas. There are deputies who have been exposed for undue advantage, for abuse of influence - this is when undue advantage is obtained for influencing another person

 - said Kryvonos.

According to him, people's deputies do not perceive investigations in communication, psychologically, they are outraged by investigations of crimes related to illicit enrichment and non-declaration of property.

NABU and SAP exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW: 4 people detained, including a People's Deputy and National Guard servicemen8/2/25, 5:51 PM • 5591 view

Addition

In March 2025, NABU reported that between 2016 and 2024, 68 current and former people's deputies were notified of suspicion, with 41 of them in the period from 2022 to 2024.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine