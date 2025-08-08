Head of SAP explained who has the right to initiate investigations against MPs

NABU and SAPO do not have the right to initiate investigations against people's deputies. This is exclusively the competence of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Neither NABU nor SAPO have the right to initiate an investigation against a people's deputy. This is exclusively the competence of the Prosecutor General. He initiates this investigation and instructs NABU to carry it out, and we, as SAPO, provide procedural guidance. If such a proceeding comes to us, we are obliged to investigate it - Klymenko explained.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos added that requests for searches of people's deputies are also approved by the Prosecutor General.

In addition, Kryvonos stated that there are people's deputies who are suspected and accused under various articles.

There is also embezzlement of state property, land plots, there is embezzlement of gas. There are deputies who have been exposed for undue advantage, for abuse of influence - this is when undue advantage is obtained for influencing another person - said Kryvonos.

According to him, people's deputies do not perceive investigations in communication, psychologically, they are outraged by investigations of crimes related to illicit enrichment and non-declaration of property.

Addition

In March 2025, NABU reported that between 2016 and 2024, 68 current and former people's deputies were notified of suspicion, with 41 of them in the period from 2022 to 2024.