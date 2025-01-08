ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“He should also resign from the Rada": Poroshenko, who initiates deprivation of mandates of former Party of Regions members, was reminded how he co-founded this party

“He should also resign from the Rada": Poroshenko, who initiates deprivation of mandates of former Party of Regions members, was reminded how he co-founded this party

Kyiv  •  UNN

 27665 views

Petro Poroshenko initiated the deprivation of former Party of Regions members of their seats in the Rada. The media reminds us that Poroshenko himself is one of the founders of the Party of Regions and has ties to pro-Russian politicians.

MP Petro Poroshenko, who initiated the deprivation of mandates of all former members of the Party of Regions in the Verkhovna Rada, is the first to fall under this criterion and actually proposes to terminate his own parliamentary powers," writes the Law and Business publication, UNN reports.

The journalists explained this by saying that Petro Poroshenko is one of the founders of the Party of Regions, whose former members he calls for the deprivation of their parliamentary powers," the newspaper writes.

"Poroshenko was a member of the governments of Viktor Yanukovych and Mykola Azarov as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Economy. In these positions, among other things, he was responsible for promoting the Kharkiv agreements and economic cooperation and implementation of agreements with Russia.

P. Poroshenko also promoted his own interests - he was developing the Russian market for the Lipetsk confectionery factory. At the same time, as you know, he did not stop paying taxes to the Russian budget even after the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014," the newspaper writes.

The journalists recalled the European Solidarity leader's past ties to Russia and the ORDLO and his status as a suspect in high treason.

"Currently, Petro Poroshenko is a suspect in the case of high treason. He is involved in this case together with Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also, according to media reports, Poroshenko still has a joint gas business with former Party of Regions member Nestor Shufrych - in the company Naftogazvydobuvannya," the publication notes.

Also, according to journalists, the MP is compromised by the status of his sons of military age.  "His son - Oleksiy Poroshenko - is currently hiding in London, evading mobilization. Recently, he was put on the wanted list because he twice failed to appear at the Pechersk District Military Commissariat in Kyiv," the newspaper reports.

As noted, Petro Poroshenko issued a statement demanding that the former Party of Regions members be deprived of their seats in the Rada. In particular, the MP emphasized that he "does not intend to help in the implementation of the scenario when the fifth column of the Russian Federation will prepare the landing of electoral troops to spread the ISIS, launch a hybrid war and seize Ukraine from within.

As you know, Petro Poroshenko is one of the founders of the former pro-Russian Party of Regions, which advocated Ukraine's dependence on Russia.

Contact us about advertising