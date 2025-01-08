ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46115 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126729 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110545 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163650 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104444 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113947 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129934 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128627 views
05:55 PM • 32444 views
06:08 PM • 94505 views
06:35 PM • 101416 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146290 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170517 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163645 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 191407 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180644 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128627 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 129934 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142699 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134336 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151536 views
He not only joined the NWC himself, but also incited his fighters to do so: the commander of one of the companies of the 155th Brigade was detained

He not only joined the NWC himself, but also incited his fighters to do so: the commander of one of the companies of the 155th Brigade was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24313 views

The SBI detained the company commander of the 155th Brigade, who refused to comply with the order and left the place of service. The senior lieutenant also incited his subordinates to escape unarmed.

Law enforcement officers detained and notified the commander of one of the companies of the 155th separate mechanized brigade of suspicion, who not only left the place of service without permission but also incited his subordinates to do so, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the SBI, it was established that the senior lieutenant failed to comply with an order to transfer the company he led to the operational subordination of another unit at the end of last year. Instead, he ordered his soldiers to flee unarmed and left the place of service without permission.

The company commander was detained today in Rivne region.

He was taken to Kyiv, where he was notified of suspicion of unauthorized leaving the place of service and refusal to comply with an order (part 4 of Article 402, part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail.

Drapatyi reacts to the scandal of massive SZH around the 155th Brigade07.01.25, 14:46 • 25406 views

Context

Journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case in December regarding the circumstances of the formation of the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which entered the battle near Pokrovsk.

He called the formation of the brigade and its support "a complete organizational chaos" and added that the brigade did not have a single drone in service.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered the battle. Before the brigade fired its first shot, 1,700 soldiers had left without permission.

"The SBI is indeed examining the facts presented in the media as part of the criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 426-1 (Abuse of power or authority by a military officer) and Art. 408 (Desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any preliminary results," the SBI told UNN.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

