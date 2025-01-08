He not only joined the NWC himself, but also incited his fighters to do so: the commander of one of the companies of the 155th Brigade was detained

Law enforcement officers detained and notified the commander of one of the companies of the 155th separate mechanized brigade of suspicion, who not only left the place of service without permission but also incited his subordinates to do so, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to the SBI, it was established that the senior lieutenant failed to comply with an order to transfer the company he led to the operational subordination of another unit at the end of last year. Instead, he ordered his soldiers to flee unarmed and left the place of service without permission.

The company commander was detained today in Rivne region.

He was taken to Kyiv, where he was notified of suspicion of unauthorized leaving the place of service and refusal to comply with an order (part 4 of Article 402, part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The court imposed on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail.

Drapatyi reacts to the scandal of massive SZH around the 155th Brigade

Context

Journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case in December regarding the circumstances of the formation of the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which entered the battle near Pokrovsk.

He called the formation of the brigade and its support "a complete organizational chaos" and added that the brigade did not have a single drone in service.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered the battle. Before the brigade fired its first shot, 1,700 soldiers had left without permission.

"The SBI is indeed examining the facts presented in the media as part of the criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 426-1 (Abuse of power or authority by a military officer) and Art. 408 (Desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any preliminary results," the SBI told UNN.