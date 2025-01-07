Drapatyi reacts to the scandal of massive SZH around the 155th Brigade

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 43716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110465 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93763 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129561 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128238 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92343 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101091 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170155 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163417 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191188 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180425 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128238 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129561 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142601 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134252 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151454 views
Actual
Drapatyi reacts to the scandal of massive SZH around the 155th Brigade

Drapatyi reacts to the scandal of massive SZH around the 155th Brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25406 views

Mykhailo Drapaty confirmed the existence of problems in the 155th mechanized brigade “Anna Kyivska”. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case of desertion of 1700 soldiers and abuse of authority by the command.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th mechanized brigade “Anna Kyivska” and said that a number of facts had taken place. He said this during a telethon, reports UNN.

A number of facts have taken place. For my part, I have a negative attitude to all these manifestations and to what could have been corrected on the ground by all levels of government. I mean all commanders, commanders

- Drapaty said.

He noted that the success of the personnel depends on the influence of the command. He noted that work is underway to improve the command.

“I am confident that what has been announced will be refuted over time,” Drapaty said.

Context

Journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case in December regarding the circumstances of the formation of the 155th mechanized brigade “Anna Kyivska” that entered the battle near Pokrovsk.

He called the formation of the brigade and its support “a complete organizational chaos” and added that the brigade did not have a single drone in service.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered the battle. Before brigade fired its first shot, 1700 soldiers had left without permission.

“The SBI is indeed examining the facts presented in the media within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Article 426-1 (Abuse of power or authority by a military officer) and Article 408 (Desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any preliminary results,” the SBI told UNN.

Scandal with mass SZCH around the 155th Brigade: what the State Security Service and the French Ministry of Defense say02.01.25, 21:33 • 39755 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising