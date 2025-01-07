Drapatyi reacts to the scandal of massive SZH around the 155th Brigade

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th mechanized brigade “Anna Kyivska” and said that a number of facts had taken place. He said this during a telethon, reports UNN.

A number of facts have taken place. For my part, I have a negative attitude to all these manifestations and to what could have been corrected on the ground by all levels of government. I mean all commanders, commanders - Drapaty said.

He noted that the success of the personnel depends on the influence of the command. He noted that work is underway to improve the command.

“I am confident that what has been announced will be refuted over time,” Drapaty said.

Context

Journalist Yuriy Butusov reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case in December regarding the circumstances of the formation of the 155th mechanized brigade “Anna Kyivska” that entered the battle near Pokrovsk.

He called the formation of the brigade and its support “a complete organizational chaos” and added that the brigade did not have a single drone in service.

According to the journalist, one of the leaders responsible for the formation of the brigade died of a heart attack, and the brigade commander was dismissed immediately after the brigade entered the battle. Before brigade fired its first shot, 1700 soldiers had left without permission.

“The SBI is indeed examining the facts presented in the media within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Article 426-1 (Abuse of power or authority by a military officer) and Article 408 (Desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. It is too early to talk about any preliminary results,” the SBI told UNN.

Scandal with mass SZCH around the 155th Brigade: what the State Security Service and the French Ministry of Defense say