Harvard's “healthy eating plate”: how to balance your diet
Kyiv • UNN
Harvard experts have developed the concept of a “healthy eating plate” for a balanced diet. Half of the plate is vegetables and fruits, a quarter is complex carbohydrates, and a quarter is proteins, with the addition of healthy fats and dairy products.
The Healthy Eating Plate is a concept developed by Harvard University experts that helps to organize your diet in a clear way. It serves as a visual illustration of what a meal should be like to maximize the balance of nutrients. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The basic idea is to divide the plate into three parts. Half of the plate should be filled with vegetables, fruits, and berries of different colors, as variety provides different nutrients. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, which has a positive effect on the immune system and digestion.
A quarter of the plate should be occupied by complex carbohydrates, such as whole grain products - bread, durum wheat pasta, oatmeal, and brown rice. These foods are digested more slowly, providing energy for a long time.
The last quarter should contain proteins such as fish, poultry, legumes, and nuts. They are necessary for tissue growth and repair, and help maintain a feeling of fullness.
It is also important to include healthy vegetable fats such as olive or sunflower oil, avocados, and nuts. These fats support heart health and reduce inflammation.
Don't forget about dairy products without added sugar and low fat, as they are a good source of calcium. Keeping hydrated is also critical: plain water is best for this.
The Healthy Eating Plate makes portion control and dietary diversity easier, providing a simple and affordable approach to healthy eating. Every meal is an opportunity to make healthy choices for your well-being.
