Halle Berry announced her engagement to musician Van Hunt after almost six years of relationship

Hollywood star Halle Berry, who turned 59 last year, announced her engagement to her partner, musician Van Hunt. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Tonight Show.

Details

It is known that the couple has been together for almost six years, and, as the actress admits, this is one of the happiest periods of her life. In addition to the joyful news, Berry showed the engagement ring she received from her beloved. There are no details yet regarding the wedding date, but the star hinted that the celebration will be special and well-thought-out.

I've been dating Van for almost six years. Well, there's some confusion about him proposing to me and me saying "no." No, that's not true. I didn't say "no." We just haven't set a date yet. - Halle noted in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

By the way, this will be the actress's fourth marriage. She was previously married to a baseball player, a singer, and an actor, with whom she has two children.

Her chosen one, Van Hunt, is a well-known musician and composer, awarded several prestigious awards.

Recall

In August, actress Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora, sharing stunning photos in a bikini and other outfits. The star showed off her slender figure and moments of relaxation with her boyfriend.

