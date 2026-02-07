$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 10340 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 16692 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 15812 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 14596 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 18791 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 12121 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 26281 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17651 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20260 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 66901 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Halle Berry announced her engagement to musician Van Hunt after almost six years of relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Halle Berry, who turns 59 this year, announced her engagement to her partner, musician Van Hunt. The couple has been together for almost six years, and the actress showed off her engagement ring.

Halle Berry announced her engagement to musician Van Hunt after almost six years of relationship

Hollywood star Halle Berry, who turned 59 last year, announced her engagement to her partner, musician Van Hunt. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Tonight Show.

Details

It is known that the couple has been together for almost six years, and, as the actress admits, this is one of the happiest periods of her life. In addition to the joyful news, Berry showed the engagement ring she received from her beloved. There are no details yet regarding the wedding date, but the star hinted that the celebration will be special and well-thought-out.

I've been dating Van for almost six years. Well, there's some confusion about him proposing to me and me saying "no." No, that's not true. I didn't say "no." We just haven't set a date yet.

- Halle noted in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

By the way, this will be the actress's fourth marriage. She was previously married to a baseball player, a singer, and an actor, with whom she has two children.

Her chosen one, Van Hunt, is a well-known musician and composer, awarded several prestigious awards.

Recall

In August, actress Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora, sharing stunning photos in a bikini and other outfits. The star showed off her slender figure and moments of relaxation with her boyfriend.

Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody at the Oscars03.03.25, 10:22 • 213278 views

Marriage