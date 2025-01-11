Hackers attacked Swiss government websites

On January 10, a number of websites of the Swiss Federal Administration were subjected to DDoS attacks, making them inaccessible to users. This was reported by Swissinfo with reference to the press service of the Federal Office of Information Technology, Networks and Telecommunications (FOITT), UNN reports.

The agency said that the attack caused a malfunction of the administration's IT systems for about 45 minutes in the morning.

Thanks to the countermeasures taken, the situation was stabilized - reported in FOITT.

It is noted that DDoS attacks involve overloading websites and programs with targeted requests so that they become inaccessible. No data leakage occurs during a DDoS attack.

Currently, FOITT and the Federal Office for Cyber Security (FOCBS) are jointly analyzing the attack and determining appropriate measures.

According to Swissinfo, the Federal Administration has already been targeted by hackers several times, including during the Global Peace Summit in Burgenstock in June 2024, when attacks were detected through overloading of federal websites.

According to FOCBS, they were carried out by pro-Russian hackers.

NATO Foreign Ministers agreed on a package of measures to counter cyber threats from Russia. The measures include intelligence sharing, additional exercises, and enhanced protection of critical infrastructure.