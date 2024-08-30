HACC upholds preventive measure against former Deputy Minister of Energy

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to post bail of UAH 25 million for former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Hale, who was detained for bribery. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO press service.

The SAPO report does not name the person involved in the case, but the description makes it clear that it is Oleksandr Hale.

On August 30, 2024, the HACCU Appeals Chamber upheld the preventive measure in the form of detention imposed on the Deputy Minister of Energy, who was detained for receiving an undue benefit for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area - the SAPO said in a statement.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the HACCU upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and dismissed the defense's appeal, upholding the decision of the investigating judge.

Recall

NABU and SAPO reportedthat Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Heilo and three of his accomplices were caught taking a half-million dollar bribe to allow the export of mining equipment from the frontline area.

The official of the Ministry of Energy and his three accomplices were detained red-handed. Their actions are classified as a crime under Part 4 Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Hale from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.



On August 12, former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heila, who was detained for taking a bribe, was sent to custody until October 8 with the right to post bail of 25 million hryvnias.

