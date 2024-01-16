HACC extended Kobolyev's duties for two months

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended for two months the dutiesassigned to the former head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andriy Kobolyev, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

...the court decided to partially satisfy the motion of the SAPO prosecutor to extend the term of the duties imposed on the accused Andrii Volodymyrovych Kobolyev - said the presiding judge.

According to the court decision, Kobolev is obliged to:

notify the detective or prosecutor of a change of residence;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

deposit all their passports for traveling abroad with the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

The term of these obligations should be set until March 16, 2024 - the judge added.

Recall

On January 19, 2023, Andriy Kobolyev , the former Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, was served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of office, having secured bonuses above the maximum allowable amount of over UAH 229 million.

Last September , HACCU reduced the bail for Andriy Kobolyev from UAH 229.25 million to UAH 107.12 million.