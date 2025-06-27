High Anti-Corruption Court gathered for the second time after a break to elect a pre-trial restraint for Chernyshov

In Kyiv, after a break, the second court session began in the case of choosing a pre-trial measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov. This was reported by an UNN correspondent.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court began another session in the case of choosing a pre-trial measure for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Previously, the court announced a break in the case of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and obtaining unlawful benefits on an especially large scale, until 4:30 PM on June 27, reported an UNN correspondent.

Prior to this, Chernyshov's defense asked to refuse consideration of the motion for choosing a pre-trial measure.

In turn, the prosecutor asked the court to satisfy the motion to apply a preventive measure to Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120,002,668, as well as to impose a number of procedural obligations, including informing the investigator about a change of residence and work, not moving without permission, refraining from communicating with suspects, etc.

Chernyshov himself considers the suspicion communicated to him of abuse of office and receiving a bribe unsubstantiated.

Context

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to the NABU, reported that he had received a suspicion. Later, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on an especially large scale for himself and third parties.

Addendum

The SAP and NABU uncovered a corruption scheme in the construction sector with the participation of top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused the state more than UAH 1 billion in damages.

The HACC detained with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former state secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of a corruption scheme in the construction sector.