Guerrillas discover repair base in Yevpatoriya where they repair damaged russian artillery
Kyiv • UNN
Guerrillas from the Atesh movement discovered an artillery repair plant in Yevpatoriya, where the occupiers repair damaged artillery, including D-30 howitzers, 152-mm self-propelled guns and various vehicles, which are then sent by train to the front.
The location of another military enterprise in the temporarily occupied Crimea, where russians are repairing damaged artillery, has been revealed. This is reported by the guerrillas from the Atesh movement, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that the company repairs artillery such as: D-30, more than 8 units of 152-mm self-propelled guns 2C5 "Hyacinth-S" and vehicles of various kinds. After the repair, it is loaded onto a railroad train and sent to the front.
The coordinates of the enterprise are indicated:
- 45.213382, 33.373153
- 45.214520, 33.373053
We conduct ongoing reconnaissance of military facilities in the occupied territories and pass the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces
