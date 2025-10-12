Guatemala received the first flight from the US with migrants from third countries

Guatemala on Friday, October 11, received the first flight from the United States with foreign migrants returned from the United States, as well as Guatemalan citizens. This was reported by Reuters, citing the country's Migration Department, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that there were three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans on board the plane. At the same time, Honduran citizens were immediately transferred to a temporary migration center before their repatriation to their homeland.

The publication reminds that the Guatemalan government is open to accepting citizens from other Central American countries deported from the United States, as the country seeks to build positive relations with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to reduce the number of refugees accepted to 7,500 next year. This is significantly less than the limit of 125,000 set by the Biden administration.

It was also reported that the US government is introducing a program that allows minor migrants to receive $2,500 for voluntarily returning to their country after approval by an immigration judge.

