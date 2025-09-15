Grenade explosion in Odesa apartment building: 52-year-old man killed
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, a 52-year-old man died as a result of a grenade explosion in an apartment. His wife and an acquaintance, who were also in the dwelling, were not injured.
A grenade exploded in one of Odesa's high-rise buildings, killing a 52-year-old man, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.
Details
It was preliminarily established that a 52-year-old man died as a result of a grenade explosion in one of the apartments of an apartment building. In addition to him, his wife and an acquaintance were in the apartment. They were not injured.
Police officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.
The issue of legal qualification of the event and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.
