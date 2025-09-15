Grenade explosion in Odesa apartment building: 52-year-old man killed

$41.280.03
48.390.12
03:43 PM • 2126 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 8528 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 14976 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 19640 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 47647 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 33867 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31305 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35509 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57380 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72924 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Publications
Exclusives
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 21259 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 19048 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 29162 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 24190 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhoto11:55 AM • 9368 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 24450 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 29433 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 47658 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 29322 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 108414 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 19264 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 21471 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 30087 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 36359 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 85787 views
TikTok
Truth Social
Bild
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Grenade explosion in Odesa apartment building: 52-year-old man killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

In Odesa, a 52-year-old man died as a result of a grenade explosion in an apartment. His wife and an acquaintance, who were also in the dwelling, were not injured.

Grenade explosion in Odesa apartment building: 52-year-old man killed

A grenade exploded in one of Odesa's high-rise buildings, killing a 52-year-old man, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that a 52-year-old man died as a result of a grenade explosion in one of the apartments of an apartment building. In addition to him, his wife and an acquaintance were in the apartment. They were not injured.

Police officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: two dead, one injured15.09.25, 16:56 • 2624 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Hand grenade
Odesa Oblast