Grenade explosion in Odesa apartment building: 52-year-old man killed

A grenade exploded in one of Odesa's high-rise buildings, killing a 52-year-old man, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that a 52-year-old man died as a result of a grenade explosion in one of the apartments of an apartment building. In addition to him, his wife and an acquaintance were in the apartment. They were not injured.

Police officers are working at the scene. All circumstances are being established.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

