Government reallocated UAH 700 million for partial compensation of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery

The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated state budget funds, directing UAH 700 million to the program of partial compensation for the cost of domestic agricultural machinery and equipment. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers reallocated state budget expenditures provided to the Ministry of Economy for 2025 by reducing the amount of expenditures by UAH 700 million under the program "Compensation of expenses for humanitarian demining of agricultural land."

The government directed this amount to the program "Partial compensation of the cost of agricultural machinery and equipment of domestic production" to provide agricultural producers with domestic machinery and equipment for the agro-industrial complex by partially compensating the cost of machinery and equipment purchased from domestic machine-building enterprises for the agro-industrial complex and/or their dealers.

Recall

The harvest has begun in Ukraine, and more than 188 thousand tons of grain have already been harvested from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops.