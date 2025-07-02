Government reallocated UAH 700 million for partial compensation of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
01:11 PM • 3478 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 11680 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 21315 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 28462 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41778 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 71391 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 39972 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45893 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88581 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55282 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
7.3m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 18734 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya MatvienkoJuly 2, 07:17 AM • 15165 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50054 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory10:07 AM • 9780 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 7544 views
Publications
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 3016 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 8379 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 88576 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 110533 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 118656 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 3594 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 50628 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 39913 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 102912 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 103649 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Government reallocated UAH 700 million for partial compensation of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 267 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reallocated UAH 700 million from the humanitarian demining program for partial compensation of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery. This decision is aimed at supporting the agro-industrial complex and providing farmers with the necessary equipment.

Government reallocated UAH 700 million for partial compensation of the cost of domestic agricultural machinery

The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated state budget funds, directing UAH 700 million to the program of partial compensation for the cost of domestic agricultural machinery and equipment. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers reallocated state budget expenditures provided to the Ministry of Economy for 2025 by reducing the amount of expenditures by UAH 700 million under the program "Compensation of expenses for humanitarian demining of agricultural land."

The government directed this amount to the program "Partial compensation of the cost of agricultural machinery and equipment of domestic production" to provide agricultural producers with domestic machinery and equipment for the agro-industrial complex by partially compensating the cost of machinery and equipment purchased from domestic machine-building enterprises for the agro-industrial complex and/or their dealers.

Recall

The harvest has begun in Ukraine, and more than 188 thousand tons of grain have already been harvested from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9