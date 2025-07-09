Gold prices fall, US copper rises amid Trump tariffs

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 2725 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15199 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 60869 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101166 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 94900 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124643 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 105998 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162159 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179858 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81660 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.5m/s
47%
743mm
Popular news
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenshipJuly 8, 11:48 PM • 9642 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 54377 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 20516 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 5340 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 14104 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 60869 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 101166 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162159 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 133167 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179858 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 193670 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 378637 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 212242 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 324281 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 342402 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Gold prices fall, US copper rises amid Trump tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Gold prices fell in Asia due to a stronger dollar and uncertainty over US tariffs. US copper futures reached record highs after Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on red metal imports.

Gold prices fall, US copper rises amid Trump tariffs

Gold prices in Asia fell amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs and future monetary policy. Meanwhile, copper in the US rose to record levels after Trump announced a possible 50% import duty. This was reported by Investing, writes UNN.

Details

Gold prices fell in Asian trading on Wednesday, showing limited demand for safe-haven assets as uncertainty over US trade tariffs and interest rates prompted traders to move into the dollar.

Copper prices in the US stood out among major metals, reaching record highs after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on imports of the red metal.

Copper futures in London fell on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A broader range of metals also fell, pressured by a strengthening dollar, which largely maintained its recovery from recent three-year lows.

Spot gold price fell 0.2% to $3,294.88 per ounce, while gold futures for September delivery fell 0.4% to $3,303.20 per ounce as of 04:55 Moscow time.

Gold and metal prices under pressure due to dollar recovery

Gold remained near its lowest level in nine days, as uncertainty over Trump's trade tariffs did not lead to an increase in demand for the "yellow" metal as a safe-haven asset, as it had previously.

Traders preferred the significantly depreciated dollar, which continued its recovery from recent lows amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve would not cut the key rate anytime soon after strong employment data last week.

Uncertainty over Trump's tariffs also supported dollar demand, as the president began sending letters this week indicating tough tariffs against several leading economies.

The Fed warned that Trump's tariffs at planned levels could cause US inflation to rise, reducing the likelihood of interest rate cuts in the coming months.

The strengthening dollar pressured metal prices overall, with the precious metals sector becoming more vulnerable to profit-taking after strong gains in June.

Platinum and silver prices fell slightly this week after reaching multi-year highs in June. Platinum futures fell 1.1% to $1,376.35 per ounce, while silver futures rose slightly to $36.838 per ounce.

US copper prices hit record highs due to Trump's tariff threat

US copper futures rose 2.6% to $5.6457 per pound on Wednesday, after reaching a record high of $5.8955 per pound on Tuesday.

Prices for the red metal in the US rose mainly on expectations of tighter domestic supplies, after Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on copper imports. Such a move could significantly benefit domestic copper producers, the largest of which is Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX).

Trump stated that the goal of this decision is to strengthen domestic copper production and reduce US dependence on imports of this metal. Copper is attracting increasing attention due to its key role in power transmission and electric vehicle production – key elements of the transition to green energy.

However, outside the US, copper prices fell due to fears of lower demand from American importers. Benchmark copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.6% to a nearly three-week low of $9,644.45 per tonne.

Concerns about softer demand in China, the largest importer, also weighed after mixed inflation data from the country.

Gold prices stabilize after rising amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs08.07.25, 09:32 • 1147 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9