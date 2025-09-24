Gold holds near record highs amid Fed Chair's statements

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
06:56 AM • 308 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 548 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 18031 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 35476 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 30133 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 29032 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56764 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28234 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64422 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42756 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 12131 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 14314 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 13015 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 13522 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12306 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 9518 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12585 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56764 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 41663 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 58331 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 23748 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 84510 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 45270 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 59972 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 111665 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Fox News
YouTube
Shahed-136

Gold holds near record highs amid Fed Chair's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Gold prices on September 24 remained near historical highs, reacting to statements by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about growing economic risks and inflation. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3776.20 per ounce, while futures fell 0.2% to $3808.50.

Gold holds near record highs amid Fed Chair's statements

Gold prices on September 24 remained near historical highs, as markets cautiously reacted to statements by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about growing economic risks, inflation, and interest rate prospects. This was reported by Investing.com, writes UNN.

Details

According to trading data, spot gold rose by 0.3% to $3776.20 per ounce, while futures fell by 0.2% to $3808.50. The day before, quotes reached a new record of $3791.1 per ounce, remaining close to the highs amid steady demand, as gold is considered a "safe haven" for investors.

During his speech, Powell noted that "there is no risk-free path" to cutting rates, as inflation remains volatile and the labor market has noticeably weakened. This creates a dilemma for the Fed, which recently cut the rate by 25 basis points and signaled the possibility of further policy easing.

Gold price breaks historical maximum amid expectations of Fed rate cut16.09.25, 10:58 • 3437 views

As Investing.com writes, weak US Purchasing Managers' Index data, as well as expectations of new statistics this week, only heighten investors' fears. The dollar, meanwhile, remains near three-year lows, further supporting precious metals.

Among other assets on September 24, platinum rose (+0.6% to $1485.41 per ounce) and silver (+0.5% to $44.25). In the industrial metals market, copper quotes in London rose by 0.1% to $9999.95 per ton, while on COMEX the price increased to $4.6430 per pound.

Recall

Despite the previous increase in the value of monetary gold as a method of saving money, its popularity as a jewelry metal has significantly decreased. As noted in a comment for UNN by financial expert Olena Sosedka, this was most reflected in key markets - India and China.

Gold prices in the global market have become so high that it has reduced the popularity of buying gold jewelry. This has been most reflected in key markets such as India and China, but a global decline in demand is felt worldwide. Due to rising prices, former fans of gold jewelry are increasingly preferring other precious metals. Instead, gold is more often considered as a way to preserve capital in conditions of economic instability and high inflation. And not as an item of everyday use

- said Olena Sosedka.

The day before, the price of gold rose by 0.2% to $3,691.53 per ounce, after reaching an all-time high of $3,707.40 on September 17. 

https://unn.ua/news/tsina-zolota-prodovzhuie-perebuvaty-bilia-istorychnykh-maksymumiv-na-tli-ochikuvan-shchodo-frs

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Olena Sosedka
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
India
China
United States