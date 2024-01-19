Germany simplifies deportation of migrants denied asylum

The German parliament has supported a law that simplifies the deportation of rejected asylum seekers . This is reported by DW, UNN reports.

Details

The law increases the maximum duration of pre-trial detention from 10 to 28 days and, in particular, facilitates the deportation of persons who are members of criminal organizations.

At the same time, document allows the police to search for foreigners subject to deportation not only in the premises of refugee dormitories where they live, but also in other places.

Also, guards will no longer warn about deportation in advance. Exceptions are provided only for families with children under the age of 12.

Addendum

German shelters for migrants and refugees have been overcrowded in recent months, as a significant number of asylum seekers are added to the more than 1 million Ukrainians who have arrived since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.

It is noted that, according to the German Interior Ministry, in 2023, about 243,000 foreigners were registered in Germany to be deported from the country.

At the same time, the vast majority of people in this group - 193,000 migrants - had the right to stay temporarily in Germany because their immediate expulsion was considered impossible for objective reasons.

Recall

From the beginning of January to the end of October 2022, 937 thousand asylum applications were filed in the EU. This is 22 percent more than in the same period last year. Germany is the leader in terms of the number of asylum seekers ,