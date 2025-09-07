Germany invests billions in civil defense and shelters

Germany plans to invest 10 billion euros in modernizing civil defense and warning systems by 2029. The program envisages the installation of new sirens and the creation of shelters. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these plans emerged against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions, as well as threats of extremism and so-called hybrid attacks, which may include, for example, attacks on the power grid and disinformation campaigns.

We are modernizing our civil defense - Dobrindt said.

The Civil Protection Pact provides for the installation of sirens to alert the population, digital warning systems for mobile phones, the construction of new shelters, the provision of about 1,500 vehicles for fire departments, ambulance services, mobile command centers, and heavy equipment.

According to the publication, the initiative also provides for disaster relief exercises by the military, rescue services, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, and humanitarian organizations.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the German government decided to modernize the public shelter system. Currently, Germany has 579 shelters for about 480,000 people, many of which have not been used since the Cold War.

Recall

Germany is preparing for possible Russian aggression by 2029, creating a network of bomb shelters. It is planned to modernize tunnels and basements to shelter a million people.

Bundeswehr transported military equipment from Germany to Lithuania: details