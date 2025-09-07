Germany invests billions in civil defense and shelters

$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 18569 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 32785 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 51525 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 66602 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98126 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 81662 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52498 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56542 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77943 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusives
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98126 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 81662 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77943 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 56882 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 78990 views
Germany invests billions in civil defense and shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Germany plans to invest 10 billion euros in modernizing civil defense systems by 2029. The program includes installing new sirens, creating shelters, and training rescue services.

Germany invests billions in civil defense and shelters

Germany plans to invest 10 billion euros in modernizing civil defense and warning systems by 2029. The program envisages the installation of new sirens and the creation of shelters. This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these plans emerged against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions, as well as threats of extremism and so-called hybrid attacks, which may include, for example, attacks on the power grid and disinformation campaigns.

We are modernizing our civil defense

- Dobrindt said.

The Civil Protection Pact provides for the installation of sirens to alert the population, digital warning systems for mobile phones, the construction of new shelters, the provision of about 1,500 vehicles for fire departments, ambulance services, mobile command centers, and heavy equipment.

According to the publication, the initiative also provides for disaster relief exercises by the military, rescue services, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, and humanitarian organizations.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the German government decided to modernize the public shelter system. Currently, Germany has 579 shelters for about 480,000 people, many of which have not been used since the Cold War.

Recall

Germany is preparing for possible Russian aggression by 2029, creating a network of bomb shelters. It is planned to modernize tunnels and basements to shelter a million people.

Vita Zelenetska

