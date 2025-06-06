General Staff: up to half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

About a third of the fighting on the front today is in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report for 4 p.m. on June 6, writes UNN.

Despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, the enemy continues to try to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. In total, 110 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, - the General Staff reported.

Today, the enemy's artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, affected the areas of the settlements of Myropilske, Rivne, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Golubivka, Turya, Bobylivka, Lugivka, Ugroidy, Bila Bereza, Girky, Mezenivka, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Huta of Sumy region, and Maryine of Chernihiv region. The settlements of Ugroidy and Klymentove in Sumy region were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions three times in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove and Stepova Novoselivka - our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazi and in the directions of Novy Myr and Torske. Currently, there are four combat engagements ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the aggressor in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried nine times to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Stepanivka and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Nadiivka, Andriivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 31 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. The settlement of Olhivske was subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypole direction, near Malinivka and towards Poltavka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks and are giving a worthy rebuff in three more combat engagements. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Gulyaypole, Poltavka and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults in the area of P'yatykhatok and in the direction of Pavlivka. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of the settlement of Mykolaivka.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs," the statement said.

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires