General Staff: up to half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 12516 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 34123 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 36484 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 99956 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 149327 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 111125 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 98731 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91047 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66379 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92663 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 28865 views

In Ternopil, the state of atmospheric air is returning to normal, and the radiation background is at an acceptable level

June 6, 06:58 AM • 8056 views

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

09:26 AM • 9856 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35508 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 15225 views
Publications

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 3830 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 12516 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 34123 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 107240 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 193331 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Denis Shmyhal

Serhiy Marchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Ternopil

Moldova

London

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 35522 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 126713 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 90498 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 132816 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 356902 views
Actual

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Washington Post

Mi-8

Mi-24

General Staff: up to half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

About a third of the battles on the front are taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy has become active in the Kursk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks and 122 artillery shellings.

General Staff: up to half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

About a third of the fighting on the front today is in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report for 4 p.m. on June 6, writes UNN.

Despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, the enemy continues to try to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops. In total, 110 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,

- the General Staff reported.

Today, the enemy's artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, affected the areas of the settlements of Myropilske, Rivne, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Golubivka, Turya, Bobylivka, Lugivka, Ugroidy, Bila Bereza, Girky, Mezenivka, Yastrubshchyna, Nova Huta of Sumy region, and Maryine of Chernihiv region. The settlements of Ugroidy and Klymentove in Sumy region were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions three times in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove and Stepova Novoselivka - our defenders successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazi and in the directions of Novy Myr and Torske. Currently, there are four combat engagements ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled five attacks by the aggressor in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Hora, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried nine times to dislodge our units from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Stepanivka and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove, Nadiivka, Andriivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 31 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. The settlement of Olhivske was subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypole direction, near Malinivka and towards Poltavka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks and are giving a worthy rebuff in three more combat engagements. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Gulyaypole, Poltavka and Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults in the area of P'yatykhatok and in the direction of Pavlivka. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of the settlement of Mykolaivka.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy carried out 122 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs," the statement said.

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires06.06.25, 10:51 • 36061 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9