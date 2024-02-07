General Staff: the losses of the Russian occupiers exceeded 391 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 391,470 people, 6372 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/07/24 were approximately:

- personnel - about 391,470 (+890) people,

- tanks - 6372 (+7),

- armored combat vehicles - 11879 (+22),

- artillery systems - 9387 (+20),

- MLRS - 980 (+1),

- air defense systems - 665 (+0),

- airplanes - 332 (+0),

- helicopters - 324 (+0),

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7177 (+4),

- cruise missiles - 1849 (+1),

- ships/boats - 24 (+0),

- submarines - 1 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tankers - 12486 (+33),

- special equipment - 1497 (+1).

