General Staff: Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 25 times in Novopavlivka sector

79 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians launched more than 90 air and 5 missile strikes against both Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements. In particular, only in the Novopavlivsk direction, the Ukrainian occupiers attacked 25 times under the cover of aviation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 79 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 91 air strikes, fired 102 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

According to the General Staff:

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled one enemy attack near Tabaivka, where the enemy tried to drive our troops from their positions.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled six enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, defense forces repelled one enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, they made three attempts to storm the positions of our troops during the day.

It is noted that during the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 7 strikes on the positions of the Russians.

And the missile troops hit one enemy control center, 4 artillery systems, air defense, electronic warfare, and a Russian position with weapons and military equipment. In addition, it is noted that our anti-aircraft gunners hit another important enemy target, but they do not name it.

