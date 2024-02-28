General Staff: Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 25 times in Novopavlivka sector

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33515 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 125864 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77940 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292327 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245945 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233288 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252075 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158143 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372247 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57416 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 125864 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 292327 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218866 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245945 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22536 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30426 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30199 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77892 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 84924 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

General Staff: Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 25 times in Novopavlivka sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 121728 views

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult: 79 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 5 missile and 91 air strikes against both Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements. According to published reports, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka remain the hottest areas.

General Staff: Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 25 times in Novopavlivka sector

79 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians launched more than 90 air and 5 missile strikes against both Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements. In particular, only in the Novopavlivsk direction, the Ukrainian occupiers attacked 25 times under the cover of aviation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 79 combat engagements took place.  In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 91 air strikes, fired 102 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

Details

According to the General Staff:

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled one enemy attack near Tabaivka, where the enemy tried to drive our troops from their positions.

Airstrike on a railway station in Kharkiv region: a grandfather and his 6-year-old granddaughter were killed, prosecutors showed the consequences28.02.24, 20:26 • 29657 views

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled six enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position.

Third assault brigade drives occupants out of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region28.02.24, 20:51 • 30881 view

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times.

The enemy struck 234 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed and one wounded28.02.24, 08:00 • 42865 views

In the Orikhiv sector, defense forces repelled one enemy attack in the area east of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, they made three attempts to storm the positions of our troops during the day.

Optional

It is noted that during the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 7 strikes on the positions of the Russians.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 "Shahed" militants in the south28.02.24, 07:24 • 111513 views

And the missile troops hit one enemy control center, 4 artillery systems, air defense, electronic warfare, and a Russian position with weapons and military equipment. In addition, it is noted that our anti-aircraft gunners hit another important enemy target, but they do not name it.

HIMARS hit the occupiers in Olenivka, who were lined up for awards: a deputy brigade commander and 18 other Russian soldiers were killed28.02.24, 20:59 • 31588 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Dnieper
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Luhansk
Donetsk
M142 HIMARS
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02