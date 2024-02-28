Airstrike on a railway station in Kharkiv region: a grandfather and his 6-year-old granddaughter were killed, prosecutors showed the consequences

The Russians carried out an air raid on the village of Velykyi Burliuk in the Kharkiv region. Previously, the occupiers had used anti-aircraft guns and hit the railway station. Two people were killed in the attack: a 48-year-old man and his six-year-old granddaughter. The victims of the attack were reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On February 28, at about 16:50, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district. The enemy hit the territory of the railway station. Two people died as a result of the wounds: A 48-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl, his granddaughter. - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, gathered evidence and documented another war crime committed by Russian military personnel.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the shelling under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

russians attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with KABs: two people were killed, including a 6-year-old girl

AddendumAddendum

In addition, in the afternoon , the occupiers attacked Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. They hit near a cafe, injuring five people. Two more people were killed.