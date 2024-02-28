russians attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with KABs: two people were killed, including a 6-year-old girl

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40957 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159800 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95026 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273646 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238957 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253396 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159504 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372544 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 86197 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 159800 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333687 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232353 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273646 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28053 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40468 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34848 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97804 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104483 views
russians attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with KABs: two people were killed, including a 6-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24883 views

russian occupation forces dropped unexploded ordnance on a village in Kharkiv region, killing at least two people, including a six-year-old girl.

russians attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with KABs: two people were killed, including a 6-year-old girl

On the evening of February 28, russian occupation forces dropped unmanned aerial vehicles on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. The russian attack killed at least  two people, including a child. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The head of the JMA said that the russians continue to strike in Kharkiv region, destroying civilian infrastructure.

There were hits on the territory of the railway station. Two people died - a man and a six-year-old girl. The child's mother is in a serious condition. Medical aid is being provided

- Sinegubov said. 

Addendum

In addition, in the afternoon , the occupiers hit the city of Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. They hit near a cafe, and five people were wounded. Two more people were killed.

Damaged residential buildings and a church: the JFO showed the consequences of russian strikes on Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers28.02.24, 17:17 • 23772 views

The regional administration and emergency services are currently working on the ground. 

Recall

A 58-year-old pastor of the Church of Jesus Christ and a 39-year-old man were killed in a FAB-500 strike in Kupyansk 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Telegram
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
