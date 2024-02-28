russians attacked Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region with KABs: two people were killed, including a 6-year-old girl

On the evening of February 28, russian occupation forces dropped unmanned aerial vehicles on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. The russian attack killed at least two people, including a child. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The head of the JMA said that the russians continue to strike in Kharkiv region, destroying civilian infrastructure.

There were hits on the territory of the railway station. Two people died - a man and a six-year-old girl. The child's mother is in a serious condition. Medical aid is being provided - Sinegubov said.

Addendum

In addition, in the afternoon , the occupiers hit the city of Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers. They hit near a cafe, and five people were wounded. Two more people were killed.

Damaged residential buildings and a church: the JFO showed the consequences of russian strikes on Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers

The regional administration and emergency services are currently working on the ground.

Recall

A 58-year-old pastor of the Church of Jesus Christ and a 39-year-old man were killed in a FAB-500 strike in Kupyansk .