Damaged residential buildings and a church: the JFO showed the consequences of russian strikes on Kupyansk with multiple rocket launchers

During the attack on Kupyansk, Russian aviation dropped MUNs on the city's civilian infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Two 31-year-old women and two men aged 45 and 52 were hospitalized. Another man was provided with medical aid at the scene - Sinegubov summarized .

The shelling damaged at least 12 private houses. A local cafe and the Church of Jesus Christ were destroyed.

Search operations are currently underway at the scene.

Addendum

A 58-year-old pastor of the Church of Jesus Christ and a 39-year-old man were killed in a FAB-500 attack in Kupyansk .

Recall

Today, on February 28, the Russian army fired KABs at the central part of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The attack damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.