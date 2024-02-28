HIMARS hit the occupiers in Olenivka, who were lined up for awards: a deputy brigade commander and 18 other Russian soldiers were killed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34273 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 129027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 296066 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196088 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233794 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252158 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158260 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372267 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60111 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 129027 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 296066 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220078 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248481 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23033 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30875 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79758 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86764 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

HIMARS hit the occupiers in Olenivka, who were lined up for awards: a deputy brigade commander and 18 other Russian soldiers were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31588 views

Two Ukrainian HIMARS missiles hit Russian soldiers preparing for an award ceremony, killing 19 and wounding 12. This was reported by Russian media.

HIMARS hit the occupiers in Olenivka, who were lined up for awards: a deputy brigade commander and 18 other Russian soldiers were killed

The Russian media are shouting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had launched HIMARS at the assembly point of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade in Olenivka the night before. It is noted that the occupiers were about to be rewarded when two missiles hit them. This was reported by Russian publics and traitor Oleh Tsarev, UNN reports.

They talk about another award before the formation and about another attack by HIMARS missiles on our military and further losses. They are not trained. I do not give details.

 ," Tsarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Details

Russian public media reports that the strike was carried out yesterday around 19:00 at the assembly point of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade (military unit 30926, Vladivostok) in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

According to Russian estimates, the strike killed 19 occupants and wounded 12 others.

According to the Russian media, the deputy brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Roman Kozhukhov, Major Alexander Abilov and Captain Nail Shakhmanov were killed. It is noted that the brigade commander, Colonel Mikhail Gudkov, was wounded.

In addition, the public reports that the command was aware of the operation of a Ukrainian reconnaissance UAV, but they ignored this information.

Recall

On the afternoon of February 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the occupants' training ground near Volnovakha, Donetsk region. At least 60 people were killed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volnovakha
Donetsk
M142 HIMARS
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02