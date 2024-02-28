The Russian media are shouting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had launched HIMARS at the assembly point of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade in Olenivka the night before. It is noted that the occupiers were about to be rewarded when two missiles hit them. This was reported by Russian publics and traitor Oleh Tsarev, UNN reports.

They talk about another award before the formation and about another attack by HIMARS missiles on our military and further losses. They are not trained. I do not give details. ," Tsarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Details

Russian public media reports that the strike was carried out yesterday around 19:00 at the assembly point of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade (military unit 30926, Vladivostok) in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

According to Russian estimates, the strike killed 19 occupants and wounded 12 others.

According to the Russian media, the deputy brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Roman Kozhukhov, Major Alexander Abilov and Captain Nail Shakhmanov were killed. It is noted that the brigade commander, Colonel Mikhail Gudkov, was wounded.

In addition, the public reports that the command was aware of the operation of a Ukrainian reconnaissance UAV, but they ignored this information.

Recall

On the afternoon of February 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the occupants' training ground near Volnovakha, Donetsk region. At least 60 people were killed.