General Staff: Russians advance in six directions, most intense fighting continues in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13041 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 38190 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34077 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 192026 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176350 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171855 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248616 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154422 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371478 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 1594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 38092 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191914 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157336 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 176271 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6210 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17744 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18533 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26483 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34494 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

General Staff: Russians advance in six directions, most intense fighting continues in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28251 views

On Monday, Ukrainian troops repelled 63 Russian attacks in six sectors, most of them in Avdiivka.

General Staff: Russians advance in six directions, most intense fighting continues in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline. Russians are storming the positions of our defenders in six areas. Mostly in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , according to UNN.

Within the last day, 63 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 44 air strikes, fired 68 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces summarized.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Synkivka  in the Kharkiv region. There were six attacks there on Monday.

In the Liman sector, our soldiers repelled a Russian attack near Terny, Donetsk region. The General Staff added that the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops by attacking with the support of aviation. However, it was unsuccessful.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three more occupants' attacks near Andriyivka, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position

No losses of frontiers, areas or positions in the Tavria sector - Tarnavskyi04.03.24, 14:59 • 20165 views

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders withstood the most attacks on Monday. The invaders tested their positions 21 times. In particular,  Russian attacks were repelled near Novoselivka, Berdychiv, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region. On Monday, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times with the support of aviation.

Russians attacked Kherson again today, damaging an educational institution - CMA04.03.24, 16:59 • 17247 views

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, there were two assaults by Russians. Ukrainian soldiers repelled them.

Optional

It is noted that on Monday, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and one on the ground control station of the enemy UAV.

An enemy X-59 missile was shot down over Dniprovskyi district04.03.24, 15:43 • 24957 views

Missile troops also hit one area of concentration of Russian personnel, one air defense system and 6 enemy artillery pieces on Monday.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Dnipro
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kh-59
Thorns
Dnieper
Bakhmut
Donetsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90