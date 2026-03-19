General Staff on the front situation: over 90 attacks recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has reached 91. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Otruba, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Bachivsk, Hirky, Rohizne, Koreniok, Esman, Ulanove, Starykove, Stukalivka were affected. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS. The defense forces have certain tactical successes in the direction. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 17 times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to improve its position in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Serednie, the settlement of Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova. Eight offensive actions are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three assault actions are continuing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Malynivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three enemy attacks are continuing.

The enemy carried out 235 attacks and dropped hundreds of guided aerial bombs in a day - General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced six times towards Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka and Prosianka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were five attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Myrny. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrny, and Tersianka. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once towards Stepove and carried out air strikes in the areas of Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, and Yurkivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assaults were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's largest daily losses in 2026 - over 1,700 occupiers - Ministry of Defense