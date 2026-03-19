General Staff on the front situation: over 90 attacks recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

$43.900.0550.520.11
ukenru
03:12 PM • 468 views
EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv
02:52 PM • 1274 views
Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico
02:08 PM • 4766 views
EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia
12:16 PM • 12004 views
NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%
11:44 AM • 12018 views
General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in CrimeaVideo
Exclusive
11:36 AM • 14240 views
Will Ukrainians return home after the war?
Exclusive
10:35 AM • 15328 views
NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov
March 18, 05:22 PM • 29431 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
March 18, 04:52 PM • 57860 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
March 18, 04:35 PM • 42921 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1.8m/s
64%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU has a strategy for Orban at the summit over a €90 billion loan to Ukraine - PoliticoMarch 19, 06:25 AM • 25427 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 32812 views
Trump initiated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for peace guarantees - PentagonMarch 19, 08:07 AM • 21696 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 24232 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber10:55 AM • 16079 views
Publications
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefs01:10 PM • 10017 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical Negligence11:17 AM • 13735 views
Balance on the plate - what you need to know about proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and fiber10:55 AM • 16171 views
Lina Kostenko celebrates her 96th birthday: facts from the poet's life and work09:28 AM • 24330 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 32952 views
Actual people
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in Kyiv02:00 PM • 4760 views
Ukraine again ranked 111th in the happiness index, Finland is first for the ninth time in a rowMarch 19, 07:25 AM • 32952 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 26877 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 46161 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 41330 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Diia (service)
S-400 missile system

General Staff on the front situation: over 90 attacks recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

The occupiers are actively advancing in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces have tactical successes in the Kursk region and are repelling dozens of assaults.

General Staff on the front situation: over 90 attacks recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has reached 91. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Otruba, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Khodyne, Bachivsk, Hirky, Rohizne, Koreniok, Esman, Ulanove, Starykove, Stukalivka were affected.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS. The defense forces have certain tactical successes in the direction. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 17 times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried six times to improve its position in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Serednie, the settlement of Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova. Eight offensive actions are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Zakitne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three assault actions are continuing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Malynivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Three enemy attacks are continuing.

The enemy carried out 235 attacks and dropped hundreds of guided aerial bombs in a day - General Staff19.03.26, 09:23 • 3252 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced six times towards Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda. It carried out air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka and Prosianka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were five attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Myrny. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrny, and Tersianka. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once towards Stepove and carried out air strikes in the areas of Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, and Yurkivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assaults were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's largest daily losses in 2026 - over 1,700 occupiers - Ministry of Defense18.03.26, 19:12 • 10268 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine