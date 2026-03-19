The enemy carried out 235 attacks and dropped hundreds of guided aerial bombs in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, March 18, 235 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropping 235 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 6831 kamikaze drones and carried out 3534 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 110 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Dobropasove, Pokrovske; as well as Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselevka, Zelene, Zirnytsia, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Liubytske, Zalyvne, Veselianka, Yurkivka and Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Force of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 118 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements yesterday, including 16 using MLRS. Three air strikes were launched using three guided aerial bombs. Six combat engagements were recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 14 times in the direction of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Okhrimivka, Bochkovo.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the direction of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense, attacking in the direction of the settlements of Lyman, Drobycheve, Stavky, Dibrova and in the areas of Novovodyane and Novoiehorivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka and in the direction of Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position seven times, storming in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Pryvillia, Minkivka, Nykyforivka and in the direction of Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders, according to updated information, stopped 54 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Zelene Hai, Stepove and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny and in the direction of Zaliznychne, Dobropillia and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1520 people. The enemy lost four armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 1391 unmanned aerial vehicles, 155 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment.

Recall

The Defense Forces shot down and suppressed 109 enemy drones of various types. At the same time, 20 hits were recorded in 11 locations and fragments fell in 7 more places.