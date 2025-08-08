General Staff on the front situation: 77 combat engagements recorded, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17359 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16764 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 36996 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46728 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 37684 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 32134 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58525 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24430 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 62679 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 59587 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since JuneAugust 8, 05:30 AM • 15192 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 43876 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 46927 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66008 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 31917 views
Publications
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17308 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 32414 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58478 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66512 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 62642 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 144258 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 160128 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 167067 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 156720 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 166017 views
Actual
The Guardian
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Shahed-136

General Staff on the front situation: 77 combat engagements recorded, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front has reached 77, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling attacks, holding back the enemy's pressure in various areas.

General Staff on the front situation: 77 combat engagements recorded, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 77. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, and another engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 144 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Myrny, Kupyansk, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Shandryholove. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried three times to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zeleny Kut, and in the direction of Kozatske, Dorozhne, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six assault actions of enemy troops, and six more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Fyliya, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Temirivka, Maliivka, Novopil, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Malinivka area. In addition, it launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled an invader's attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff08.08.25, 07:52 • 2886 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine