General Staff on the front situation: 77 combat engagements recorded, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements at the front is 77. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, and another engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 144 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Myrny, Kupyansk, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Shandryholove. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried three times to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zeleny Kut, and in the direction of Kozatske, Dorozhne, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six assault actions of enemy troops, and six more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Fyliya, Zelene Pole, Tolstoy, Temirivka, Maliivka, Novopil, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Malinivka area. In addition, it launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled an invader's attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

Enemy losses: over a thousand occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff