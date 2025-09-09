General Staff on the front situation: 69 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in three directions

The total number of combat engagements on the front line is 69. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today, with one more engagement ongoing.

The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, with one more combat engagement ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Torske, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units attempted to advance 10 times on our troops' positions in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyyimka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions twice in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the areas of Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 35 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovitne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the direction of Rodynske, Promin, Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 27 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 4 assault actions of enemy troops, with seven more engagements still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivka, and in the direction of Filii, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

