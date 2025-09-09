General Staff on the front situation: 69 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in three directions

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 31261 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 55158 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 49302 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 30981 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 27733 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27149 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39230 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56482 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29079 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50611 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
43%
753mm
Popular news
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 13037 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 11999 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 33614 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 25372 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 4868 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 33701 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 55150 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 49298 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 56481 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 47912 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
State Border of Ukraine
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 25445 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 29456 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 28396 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 97444 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 54443 views
Actual
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

General Staff on the front situation: 69 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The General Staff reported 69 combat engagements at the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Lyman directions. The invaders carried out 126 shellings and dropped eight guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 69 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in three directions

The total number of combat engagements on the front line is 69. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks today, with one more engagement ongoing.

The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 126 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, with one more combat engagement ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Torske, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units attempted to advance 10 times on our troops' positions in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyyimka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions twice in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the areas of Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 35 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Zapovitne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and in the direction of Rodynske, Promin, Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 27 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 4 assault actions of enemy troops, with seven more engagements still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivka, and in the direction of Filii, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

Russian army lost 950 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff09.09.25, 07:58 • 3258 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine