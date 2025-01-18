General Staff confirms damage to Rosneft oil depot in Kaluga region of Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian occupiers' oil depot in the Kaluga region of Russia, UNN reports.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the oil depot of the Russian occupiers in the Kaluga region. On the night of January 18, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces successfully struck at the Rosneft base in Lyudynovo, Kaluga region, Russia - the General Staff reported on social media.

As noted, this oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics center that supplies units of the Russian armed forces directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the base. More detailed information on the results of combat operations is being clarified," the General Staff said.

"The destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the Russian aggressor's army," the General Staff emphasized.

