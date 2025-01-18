General Staff confirms damage to Rosneft oil depot in Kaluga region of Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102302 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102812 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110803 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135348 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104526 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138049 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113501 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117027 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122775 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80267 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117904 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54094 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102302 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138049 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158785 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57549 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117904 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122775 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141181 views
General Staff confirms damage to Rosneft oil depot in Kaluga region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34679 views

Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Rosneft oil depot in the city of Lyudinovo, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the logistics facility that supplies Russian troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian occupiers' oil depot in the Kaluga region of Russia, UNN reports.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the oil depot of the Russian occupiers in the Kaluga region. On the night of January 18, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces successfully struck at the Rosneft base in Lyudynovo, Kaluga region, Russia

- the General Staff reported on social media.

As noted, this oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics center that supplies units of the Russian armed forces directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the base. More detailed information on the results of combat operations is being clarified," the General Staff said.

"The destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the Russian aggressor's army," the General Staff emphasized.

Oil depot in Tula region of Russia attacked by the GUR - media18.01.25, 11:20 • 32429 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

