General Staff: almost half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102817 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110808 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113395 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113501 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117027 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122774 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117903 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57535 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102301 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135348 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138049 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169174 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158785 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57535 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117903 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122774 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141181 views
Actual
General Staff: almost half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: almost half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37690 views

There were 152 combat engagements in the frontline, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 72 air strikes and carried out over 2,600 attacks with kamikaze drones.

152 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was more active in the Toretsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 21, UNN reports.

In total, 152 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks (five missiles) at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, 72 air strikes, dropping 111 KABs, and used 2,653 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out almost five thousand attacks, 91 of which were from MLRS.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 22 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 11 control points, ten artillery systems, four air defense systems, four warehouses of military and technical property (ammunition, fuel and lubricants), as well as nine other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD21.01.25, 08:28 • 40886 views

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place near Vovchansk.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Terny and in the direction of Zarichne.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, nine firefights were registered in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Ozaryanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 73 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, seven enemy assaults were stopped, the invader tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Pryvilne.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders made four unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our units in the island zone of the Dnipro Delta.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched thirty air strikes using 41 guided bombs, and also fired 452 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 1690 militants of terrorist country over 24 hours - General Staff20.01.25, 07:35 • 25596 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising