General Staff: almost half of the fighting in the frontline is in the Pokrovsk sector

152 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was more active in the Toretsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on January 21, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks (five missiles) at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, 72 air strikes, dropping 111 KABs, and used 2,653 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out almost five thousand attacks, 91 of which were from MLRS.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 22 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 11 control points, ten artillery systems, four air defense systems, four warehouses of military and technical property (ammunition, fuel and lubricants), as well as nine other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place near Vovchansk.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Terny and in the direction of Zarichne.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, nine firefights were registered in the area of Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Ozaryanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 73 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, seven enemy assaults were stopped, the invader tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Pryvilne.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders made four unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our units in the island zone of the Dnipro Delta.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched thirty air strikes using 41 guided bombs, and also fired 452 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements," the report says.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

