General Staff: about half of the battles today are in three directions

Most of today's 93 battles on the front continue to focus on the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Lyman directions, the General Staff reported in its report for 4 p.m. on May 7, UNN writes.

Border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation, including: Maryine, Myropilske, Novovasylivka, Rivne, Chernatske, Starykove, Dmytrivka, Bachivsk, Mefodivka, Bila Bereza of Sumy region; Luka, Klyusy of Chernihiv region; Tymofiyivka of Kharkiv region. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched six assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Kamyanka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Hlushkivka and Nova Kruglyakivka three times today.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka and Kolodyazi, as well as in the direction of Ridkodub, Novy Myr, and Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped six enemy assaults near Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora and Chasovoy Yar. Our defenders successfully stopped four clashes.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, and towards Diliivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Malinivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Kotlyarivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 19 attacks. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivsky direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and towards Novopol, Bahatyr, and Odradne. One clash is still ongoing. The settlements of Novodarivka, Temirivka and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Vysoky. At the same time, the invaders launched air strikes on Malinivka, Vysoky and Huliaipole.

Our troops stopped four enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction, near the settlements of Stepove and Kamyanske. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the area of the settlement of Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance - without success.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight russian attacks, and one more clash is still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropping a total of six guided bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 176 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system," the statement said.

In other areas of the front, the situation, according to the General Staff, has not undergone significant changes.

