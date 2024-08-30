General Staff: 179 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

There have been 179 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes and 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 73 drones. In addition, they engaged 573 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,180 times at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Seven firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled Russian attacks near Pletenivka, Lypky and Vovchansk. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka. Twenty-six battles were completed, four are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiyivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks, one of which is ongoing near Druzhelyubivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 12 battles took place, in particular near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Predtechyno. Defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.

There were 15 firefights in the Toretsk sector. Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Toretsk and Nelipivka. One enemy attack is currently underway.

Since the beginning of the day, 55 attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. Our defenders repelled 52 attacks, three are still ongoing. Today, 318 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 132 of them were eliminated irrevocably. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, eight UAVs and two vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, three artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 23 times near Ukrayinske, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-two combat engagements were completed, one is still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attempts to force our units out of their defense lines near Vuhledar and Vodiane.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy was also unsuccessful during an offensive near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces and was defeated.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 182 combat engagements in the frontline: tense situation in several sectors