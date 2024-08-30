General Staff: 179 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124913 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203967 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154466 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201066 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
General Staff: 179 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 179 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81955 views

There were 179 combat engagements over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovske, Kupianske, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 61 air strikes and used 573 kamikaze drones.

There have been 179 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhove sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes and 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 73 drones. In addition, they engaged 573 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,180 times at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

  • Seven firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled Russian attacks near Pletenivka, Lypky and Vovchansk. One enemy attack is still ongoing.
  • In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka. Twenty-six battles were completed, four are still ongoing.
  • In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Tverdokhlibove, Novosergiyivka, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevske and Novosadove. Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks, one of which is ongoing near Druzhelyubivka.
  • In the Siverskyi sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka.
  • In the Kramatorsk sector, 12 battles took place, in particular near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Predtechyno. Defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.
  • There were 15 firefights in the Toretsk sector. Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops near Toretsk and Nelipivka. One enemy attack is currently underway.
  • Since the beginning of the day, 55 attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. Our defenders repelled 52 attacks, three are still ongoing.  Today, 318 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 132 of them were eliminated irrevocably. A tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, eight UAVs and two vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, three artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged.
  • In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 23 times near Ukrayinske, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-two combat engagements were completed, one is still ongoing.
  • In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attempts to force our units out of their defense lines near Vuhledar and Vodiane.
  • In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy was also unsuccessful during an offensive near Robotyne.
  • In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces and was defeated.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 182 combat engagements in the frontline: tense situation in several sectors29.08.24, 00:00 • 27380 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

