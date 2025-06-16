Garner on Affleck: "Our children have the best dad" - a touching confession for Father's Day

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
08:24 AM • 2656 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 12405 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 23050 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 25399 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 33850 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 65585 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 124310 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 115072 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 102534 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90788 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.1m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 55033 views
Fatal accident with Ukrainians in France: driver chargedJune 16, 12:50 AM • 3950 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 19464 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 59432 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 60403 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 96700 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 168846 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 227590 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 233680 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 248777 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 47034 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 43765 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 141962 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 79960 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 124960 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Garner on Affleck: "Our children have the best dad" - a touching confession for Father's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Jennifer Garner shared photos of Ben Affleck with their children, expressing gratitude for his dedication to fatherhood. They have maintained a friendly relationship since their divorce in 2018.

Garner on Affleck: "Our children have the best dad" - a touching confession for Father's Day

Actress Jennifer Garner published a touching post on social media dedicated to her ex-husband Ben Affleck. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

The 52-year-old star shared a series of photos of 51-year-old Affleck spending time with their children - 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel.

Our children have the best dad in the world. Thank you, Ben

- Garner wrote, accompanying the photo with a warm confession.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted in an embrace at their son's birthday05.03.25, 11:29 • 140937 views

In addition, the actress said: "Ben and I always put the children first. He is an incredibly devoted father, and I am grateful for that." She emphasized that after the divorce in 2018, they maintained friendly relations for the sake of co-parenting.

Reference

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got married in 2005, but divorced after 13 years of marriage. Despite Affleck's new marriage to Jennifer Lopez in 2023, the former couple continue to care for their children together in Los Angeles.

Let us remind you

Last year, Jennifer Garner received an award for her active charitable activities, in particular for helping children, demonstrating her own example of caring parenting.

"She is furious": Lopez's reaction to Affleck's photos with Garner becomes known07.03.25, 17:09 • 122496 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureNews of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9