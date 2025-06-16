Garner on Affleck: "Our children have the best dad" - a touching confession for Father's Day

Actress Jennifer Garner published a touching post on social media dedicated to her ex-husband Ben Affleck. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

The 52-year-old star shared a series of photos of 51-year-old Affleck spending time with their children - 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel.

Our children have the best dad in the world. Thank you, Ben - Garner wrote, accompanying the photo with a warm confession.

In addition, the actress said: "Ben and I always put the children first. He is an incredibly devoted father, and I am grateful for that." She emphasized that after the divorce in 2018, they maintained friendly relations for the sake of co-parenting.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got married in 2005, but divorced after 13 years of marriage. Despite Affleck's new marriage to Jennifer Lopez in 2023, the former couple continue to care for their children together in Los Angeles.

Last year, Jennifer Garner received an award for her active charitable activities, in particular for helping children, demonstrating her own example of caring parenting.

