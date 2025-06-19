Frozen Planet: How Life Survived in Ponds of Meltwater During the "Snowball Earth" Era

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 5968 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16295 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 20082 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 29568 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 84611 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 53937 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 139262 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 186164 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93154 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129735 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143744 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 50143 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105974 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48112 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36402 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36515 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48239 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 84611 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 106104 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143872 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 3192 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 16824 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 167714 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 216961 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 222905 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Frozen Planet: How Life Survived in Ponds of Meltwater During the "Snowball Earth" Era

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Early life forms, particularly eukaryotes, may have survived Earth's "Snowball Earth" freezing periods by hiding in shallow meltwater ponds. Such bodies of water formed on glaciers due to the accumulation of thawed mud.

Frozen Planet: How Life Survived in Ponds of Meltwater During the "Snowball Earth" Era

In ancient times, when the planet was frozen, some of our ancient cellular ancestors could "wait out events," preserving their existence in meltwater bodies. This is reported by UNN, citing the findings of a research team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a publication in Nature Communications.

Details

Scientists continue their studies to identify the form and habitat – where exactly life hid during periods known as "Snowball Earth." In this context, attention should be paid to the so-called eukaryotes – complex forms of cellular life that eventually evolved into the diverse multicellular life we see today. These cellular life forms could have survived global freezing by living in shallow puddles of water.

How did these "ponds" form? Scientists explain that the ice surface could accumulate dark dust and debris from below, which enhanced its melting ability. This most likely could have been the "path" that contributed to the formation of water bodies.

Formed at temperatures around 0 degrees Celsius, meltwater bodies could serve as a suitable environment for the existence of certain forms of early complex life.

- the research findings state. 

Some details of life's existence in prehistoric water bodies, according to hypotheses

  • small aquatic oases may have persisted on relatively shallow ice sheets located in equatorial regions;
    • eukaryote communities differed from pond to pond, revealing surprising biodiversity across the environment;
      • salinity played a key role in the type of life that could exist in a pond.

        Regarding the last point:
         Scientists suggest that water bodies that were more brackish or saline had more similar eukaryotic communities.
        They differed from those found in freshwater ponds.

        Fatima Hussein, a doctoral student in the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences (EAPS) at MIT, is confident that based on the new research, scientists have managed to prove the following:

        Meltwater bodies are strong candidates for where early eukaryotes could have hidden during these planet-wide glaciations.

        This shows us that diversity is present and possible in such conditions, the scientist points out.

        This is truly a story of life's resilience.

        - adds the Earth scientist.

        We remind you

        Scientists have discovered an exoplanet that may contain liquid water. This distant planet, named LHS 1140, may even have an Earth-like atmosphere. Ever since humans looked at the stars, we have been fascinated by the search for life beyond Earth.

        A new species of sauropod dinosaur that lived 73 million years ago has been found in Spain. "Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra" was 15 m long, weighed 10 tons, and was 3 m tall at the shoulder.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        News of the WorldWeather and environment
        Spain
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9