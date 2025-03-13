From the combat unit to the TRO of Zakarpattia for 10 thousand dollars: the head of the unit was notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
In Zakarpattia, the head of the TRO unit is suspected of receiving 10,000 dollars for transferring a soldier from the combat zone to the position of assistant. He has been chosen as a preventive measure.
In Zakarpattia, the head of a military unit of one of the territorial defense brigades is suspected of receiving a bribe of 10,000 dollars. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the head of a military unit of one of the territorial defense brigades was notified of suspicion of receiving undue advantage by an official (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, the suspect promised a monetary reward for the transfer of a serviceman who served in the combat zone to the position of his assistant. Such services were estimated at 410 thousand hryvnias, which is equivalent to 10 thousand US dollars.
During the receipt of the stipulated amount of funds, the figurant was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.
Reference
The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of three years and confiscation of property.
Note
According to Art. 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a guilty verdict of the court.
