Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin "heartily congratulated" the parents of 22-year-old local resident Aik Roganyan, who was killed in the war in Ukraine, presenting them with his Order of Courage. This was reported by Astra, UNN writes.

Details

During the ceremony, Proshunin said that the fallen serviceman "deserved this" and that his memory would supposedly be preserved in the city forever.

The pain of loss, understandably, cannot be alleviated by anything. But nevertheless, he deserved this. His memory will always be preserved in the city. It will be not only about him, but about all the heroes who go to defend our homeland - said the mayor of Sochi.

After presenting the award, Proshunin shook the fallen man's father's hand and, instead of offering the family the usual condolences, decided to "congratulate" them on the death of their son.

Thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Congratulations. Many thanks to you for your son - said the mayor.

Later, the mayor's Telegram channel edited the video of the ceremony. The phrase "heartily congratulate you" was cut from the recording, leaving only the words of thanks to the father for his son.

Due to the costs of the war, Russia cut budget expenditures by 35% amid a growing deficit