This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

From 2026, Moldova will join the EU's free roaming zone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The EU Council has decided to integrate Moldova into the "roam like at home" zone from January 1, 2026. This will allow citizens of Moldova and the EU to use mobile communications without additional costs in the respective countries.

From 2026, Moldova will join the EU's free roaming zone

The EU Council has decided to include Moldova in the "roam like at home" zone from January 1, 2026. This will allow citizens of this country to use mobile communications in the EU without additional costs, and Europeans to call, text, and use the internet in Moldova at their national rates. This is reported by UNN with reference to the European Council.

Today, the Council adopted a decision on Moldova's integration into the so-called "roam like at home" zone from January 1, 2026. A similar decision for Ukraine was adopted on July 14. Thus, Moldovans and Ukrainians in the EU, as well as EU citizens in Moldova and Ukraine, will be able to make calls, send text messages, and use mobile data without additional charges, just like in their home country.

- the post reads.

The agreement also guarantees that "consumers will be entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile communication as at home, and that emergency calls will be free of charge."

As stated, the decision regarding Moldova paves the way for deeper economic integration of the country into the EU internal market, which is one of the key goals of the association agreement signed in 2016. Already now, Moldovan citizens and businesses benefit from reduced mobile communication tariffs in the EU thanks to the 2024 agreement.

Ukraine, in turn, already in 2022 concluded a voluntary agreement with the European Union and telecom operators, which provides access to favorable conditions for calls, messages, and mobile internet for Ukrainians in the EU and vice versa. This agreement remains valid until the end of 2025.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the EU Council approved Ukraine's entry into the EU roaming zone from January 1, 2026. Ukrainians will use their operator's tariffs in the 27 EU countries, and European subscribers will have the same conditions in Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

