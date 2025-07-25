From 2026, Moldova will join the EU's free roaming zone

The EU Council has decided to include Moldova in the "roam like at home" zone from January 1, 2026. This will allow citizens of this country to use mobile communications in the EU without additional costs, and Europeans to call, text, and use the internet in Moldova at their national rates. This is reported by UNN with reference to the European Council.

Today, the Council adopted a decision on Moldova's integration into the so-called "roam like at home" zone from January 1, 2026. A similar decision for Ukraine was adopted on July 14. Thus, Moldovans and Ukrainians in the EU, as well as EU citizens in Moldova and Ukraine, will be able to make calls, send text messages, and use mobile data without additional charges, just like in their home country. - the post reads.

The agreement also guarantees that "consumers will be entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile communication as at home, and that emergency calls will be free of charge."

As stated, the decision regarding Moldova paves the way for deeper economic integration of the country into the EU internal market, which is one of the key goals of the association agreement signed in 2016. Already now, Moldovan citizens and businesses benefit from reduced mobile communication tariffs in the EU thanks to the 2024 agreement.

Ukraine, in turn, already in 2022 concluded a voluntary agreement with the European Union and telecom operators, which provides access to favorable conditions for calls, messages, and mobile internet for Ukrainians in the EU and vice versa. This agreement remains valid until the end of 2025.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the EU Council approved Ukraine's entry into the EU roaming zone from January 1, 2026. Ukrainians will use their operator's tariffs in the 27 EU countries, and European subscribers will have the same conditions in Ukraine.