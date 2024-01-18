French police raid tax office over Neymar transfer - Reuters

French police have searched the office of the tax service, which is part of the country's Ministry of Finance, in connection with allegations of favorable treatment granted to the Paris Saint-Germain football club in connection with the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, citing a source close to the investigation, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The source, who confirmed Mediapart's earlier report of the raid, added that the search was part of a larger investigation.

Earlier, Mediapart reported that the alleged preferential tax treatment was granted to the club as part of Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance declined to comment. The French tax service is part of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget

"Paris Saint-Germain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.