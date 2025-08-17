"Russia has no veto right": French minister to visit Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's EU accession

French Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad will visit Ukraine in September to discuss issues of our country's accession to the EU. This was reported by La Tribune Dimanche, informs UNN.

According to the diplomat, Russia is a constant threat to Ukraine and Europe.

All diplomatic efforts must be supported, but the reality will be understood on the ground. For months, Ukraine has confirmed its support for a ceasefire, while Russia continues its cynical bombing of Ukrainian civilians. As long as Russian aggression continues, we will continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Putin's regime. Diplomacy is based on this balance of power - Haddad noted.

He emphasized that his visit will be part of a broader dialogue between Kyiv and European capitals ahead of key EU decisions on further enlargement.

"I will be in Ukraine in September to continue our negotiations. ... Russia has no veto power over Ukraine's political future," the French official said.

