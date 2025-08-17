$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM • 33121 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 61152 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 46723 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 49933 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 47659 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47592 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243705 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212262 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167147 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154575 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
"Russia has no veto right": French minister to visit Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

French Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad will visit Ukraine in September to discuss EU accession issues. He emphasized that Russia is a constant threat to Ukraine and Europe, and diplomacy is based on a balance of power.

"Russia has no veto right": French minister to visit Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's EU accession

French Minister Delegate for Europe Benjamin Haddad will visit Ukraine in September to discuss issues of our country's accession to the EU. This was reported by La Tribune Dimanche, informs UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, Russia is a constant threat to Ukraine and Europe.

All diplomatic efforts must be supported, but the reality will be understood on the ground. For months, Ukraine has confirmed its support for a ceasefire, while Russia continues its cynical bombing of Ukrainian civilians. As long as Russian aggression continues, we will continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Putin's regime. Diplomacy is based on this balance of power

- Haddad noted.

He emphasized that his visit will be part of a broader dialogue between Kyiv and European capitals ahead of key EU decisions on further enlargement.

"I will be in Ukraine in September to continue our negotiations. ... Russia has no veto power over Ukraine's political future," the French official said.

Recall

On Friday, August 15, the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka held the first official telephone dialogue with the Minister for European Union Affairs of Sweden Jessica Rosencrantz. The parties discussed key challenges of the European integration process, the need to preserve the unity of EU member states, and further reforms in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, together with Moldova, should move forward in the negotiation process for EU accession08.08.25, 21:57 • 7479 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv