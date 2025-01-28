Fraudsters disguised as MIA officers collect personal data allegedly to prepare for the census - NSDC CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of fraudsters posing as employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and demanding personal data allegedly to prepare for the population census. The CCD denies such events and calls for reporting them to the police, UNN reports.

Details

"Information about a group of people posing as employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who allegedly check documents before the census is being spread online," the CCD reported.

It is reported that unknown persons are asking for personal information, including photos or fingerprints, mimicking the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Having verified the information with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Center reports that the employees of the internal affairs system do not conduct such events and are not involved in the preparation of the census. No actions are currently being taken regarding the census - emphasized in the CCD.

"Such actions are aimed at discrediting law enforcement and undermining trust in the authorities. We urge you not to give your documents, biometric data or personal information to strangers. If you suspect fraud, please contact the police," the Center emphasized.

