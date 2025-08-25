$41.220.00
August 24, 01:49 PM • 15395 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 30280 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
August 24, 09:24 AM • 34019 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 32186 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
August 24, 05:50 AM • 43130 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
August 23, 07:20 AM • 77126 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 63150 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 34096 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
August 22, 03:16 PM • 56895 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35638 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
France summons US ambassador over accusations of inaction against antisemitism - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

France summoned US Ambassador Charles Kushner over his open letter criticizing the government for its insufficient response to the rise in antisemitic crimes. The French Foreign Ministry called Kushner's actions interference in internal affairs and a violation of diplomatic etiquette.

France summons US ambassador over accusations of inaction against antisemitism - Politico

France summoned US Ambassador to France Charles Kushner after he published an open letter sharply criticizing the French government. In the document, the diplomat accused Paris of failing to adequately respond to the growing number of antisemitic crimes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kushner's actions went beyond diplomatic etiquette and constituted interference in the internal affairs of the state.

These accusations are unacceptable and violate international law, in particular the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. They also do not correspond to the quality of transatlantic relations between France and the United States and the trust that should be the result

- the MFA statement reads.

The French side stated that it "resolutely refutes" Kushner's statements, adding that its authorities are demonstrating full mobilization, as acts of antisemitism are "absolutely unacceptable."

The US State Department partially supported the ambassador's statements, but did not comment on the French MFA's statement about the violation of international law.

Ambassador Kushner is the representative of the US government in France and does a great job promoting our national interests

- said Deputy State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

Addition

Charles Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. He has served as US Ambassador to France since 2023.

Kushner's open letter appeared after Paris's decision to recognize a Palestinian state. This provoked a sharp reaction from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated that it fueled the antisemitic fire in France.

After the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the start of the war in Gaza, France recorded a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents. According to official data, the number of such cases increased several times compared to previous years, which caused a serious public discussion.

Veronika Marchenko

