Four regions partially without electricity due to enemy attacks, outage schedules - until 10 PM

Some residents of four regions are without electricity due to enemy attacks; power outage schedules will continue across the country until 10 PM, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity supply. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Today, from 08:00 until the end of the day, power limitation schedules for industry are being applied in all regions of Ukraine. Also, in some regions, and in the evening hours – throughout Ukraine until 10:00 PM, hourly outage schedules will be applied for all categories of consumers. - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Consumers are asked to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Ukrenergo promises monetary compensation - fraudsters have become active online