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Ukrenergo promises monetary compensation - fraudsters have become active online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

Attackers are spreading fakes about payments for power outages to gain access to cards. Ukrenergo does not accrue compensation and urges not to enter data.

Ukrenergo promises monetary compensation - fraudsters have become active online

Fraudsters have become more active in sending messages on social networks about monetary compensation from "Ukrenergo" - allegedly for previous long periods of forced outages. These payments can vary: payments jointly with "Oschadbank", the UN, or the Red Cross. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

The national energy company noted: NEC "Ukrenergo" is a transmission system operator that does not supply electricity to household consumers, and accordingly - cannot pay any compensation.

The purpose of these fake messages is to steal personal data, including banking information.

The attackers provide a link to a fake website, stylized as "Oschadbank" or another institution or organization, and ask to enter their bank card number, expiration date, and CVV code "to receive the payment". After trusting citizens enter their data, fraudsters gain access to their accounts and withdraw funds

 - the message says.

Ukrainians were urged to be careful and not allow fraudsters to deceive them.

Do not follow any suspicious links and do not enter personal data after following third-party links. If you accidentally entered your bank details - immediately block the card

- the post says.

Recall

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and Latvia exposed participants of a fraudulent scheme for 300 thousand euros with deception of EU citizens involving a call center and "drops".

Yevhen Ustimenko

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