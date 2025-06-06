Four people have already died in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, four people died and 20 were injured. Destruction was recorded in various districts of the capital, rescue operations are underway.
As a result of the Russian military attack on Kyiv, four people have already died, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Four people have already died in the capital. Search and rescue operations are underway at several locations.
Addition
As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, another 20 people were injured, 16 of them were hospitalized. Numerous destructions were recorded in various districts of the capital.