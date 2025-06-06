Four people have already died in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack

As a result of the Russian military attack on Kyiv, four people have already died, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people have already died in the capital. Search and rescue operations are underway at several locations. - wrote the mayor of Kyiv.

Addition

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, another 20 people were injured, 16 of them were hospitalized. Numerous destructions were recorded in various districts of the capital.